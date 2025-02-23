State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 365 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 55,089.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NewMarket by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $547.59 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

