State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,770 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 851.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,587,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,073 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,224,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 701,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,945,767.16. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,041,600. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,229 shares of company stock worth $3,441,256 in the last ninety days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

