State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,011 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Qualys Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,288 shares of company stock worth $5,204,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.