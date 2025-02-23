State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,017 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

