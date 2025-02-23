State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,438 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,498,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,723,000 after purchasing an additional 220,317 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLYVA opened at $75.85 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

