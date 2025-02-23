State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,105 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

