State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,771 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.70 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

