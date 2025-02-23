State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,505 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 114.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 1.7 %

JFrog stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,580 shares of company stock worth $14,803,200. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

