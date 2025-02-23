State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,657 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,343,776.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $152,335.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.22 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

