State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,736 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Veracyte worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,282.50. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $215,822.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $1,031,406. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.