State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 961 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after buying an additional 141,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $181.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $192.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.