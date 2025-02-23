State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.