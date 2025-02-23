State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of VAC opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

