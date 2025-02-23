State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Sanmina worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.