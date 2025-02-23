Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

