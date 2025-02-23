Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

