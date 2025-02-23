Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 178,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 113,826 put options.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.23 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

