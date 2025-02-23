Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Texas Roadhouse Put Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,728 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 1,273 put options.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

