Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PDD Call Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 146,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 97,906 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,374.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,106,000 after buying an additional 12,253,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $812,246,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $499,972,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDD by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,693.8% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $131.34 on Friday. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

