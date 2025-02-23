StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 669.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

