StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 255,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

