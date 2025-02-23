StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

