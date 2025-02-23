StockNews.com Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

