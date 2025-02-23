StockNews.com Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. American Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 29,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

