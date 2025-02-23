StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

