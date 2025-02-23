StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $42.54 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $235.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

