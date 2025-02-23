StockNews.com Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Buy

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $22.52 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

