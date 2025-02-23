StockNews.com Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Buy

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 12.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

