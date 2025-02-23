StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Upgraded at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins cut StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

TSE SVI opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.29. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. Insiders bought 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $229,868 over the last 90 days. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

