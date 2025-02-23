Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 155,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $24,340,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, VP A Davin Dambrosio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,726.40. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,013.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.51. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

