Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 927,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,572,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ RUN opened at $8.42 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.