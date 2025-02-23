Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $828.01 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SGRY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.
In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,955.82. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,733 shares of company stock worth $2,480,106. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
