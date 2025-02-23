Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $828.01 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,955.82. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,733 shares of company stock worth $2,480,106. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.