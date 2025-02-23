Susan Davy Buys 33 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($189.70).

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 440.47 ($5.57) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 422.60 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.50 ($9.36).

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,715.11%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 497 ($6.28) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.75 ($9.69).

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

