Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.01).

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.73), for a total value of £129,800 ($163,992.42). 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

