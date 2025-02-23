TD Securities Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$20.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.39.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$13.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.57.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.18, for a total value of C$1,002,936.80. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,010 shares of company stock worth $463,552 and sold 280,371 shares worth $4,640,525. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

