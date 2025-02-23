Teck Resources FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TECK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

