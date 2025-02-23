Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price indicates a potential upside of 283.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ TELO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

