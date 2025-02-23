Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELOGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price indicates a potential upside of 283.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ TELO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

