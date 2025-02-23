Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $73.34. Approximately 5,496,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,108,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Specifically, CFO James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,586,715.60. The trade was a 14.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 61,582 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $5,071,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,668.80. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 818 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $66,969.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,920.34. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

