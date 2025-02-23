Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $5,892,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:THC opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

