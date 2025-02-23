TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. TFI International has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

