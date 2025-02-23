TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 270,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -308.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $36.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

