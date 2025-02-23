The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

