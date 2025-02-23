Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOST. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Toast has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,764.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,579.44. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,564 shares of company stock valued at $13,577,845 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.