Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,764.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

