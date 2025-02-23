TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TAC

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Tobam acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.