Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $21.50. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 807,056 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.94. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $513,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

