Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,159,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

