Truist Financial Boosts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $18.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 352.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

