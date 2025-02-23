Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

ADI stock opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

