TSE:GIL Q1 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$77.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

